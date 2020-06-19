Advertisement

Local vehicle registration office closed after positive COVID-19 test

The Bell County Vehicle Registration’s Killeen Annex will be closed for the rest of the month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: By: Megan Vanselow)
The Bell County Vehicle Registration’s Killeen Annex will be closed for the rest of the month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: By: Megan Vanselow)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Vehicle Registration’s Killeen Annex will be closed for the rest of the month after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke announced Friday.

The office will reopen on July 2.

“Customer appointments for Killeen Vehicle Registration have been canceled,” Luedeke said.

“Customers who made appointments should have received a text message from the appointment system letting them know of the cancellation.”

Employees of the office who had close contact with the employee diagnosed with the virus were asked to self-quarantine until July 1.

A waiver that Gov. Greg Abbott issued on March 16 remains in effect until 60 days after the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announces resumption of normal registration and titling services, effectively granting a temporary extension for initial registrations, renewals, vehicle titling and renewal of disabled parking placards.

Residents are asked to submit inquiries if possible via email at Registration@bellcounty.texas.gov.

Registrations may also be renewed online at www.txdmv.gov or by mail at:

Vehicle Registration

PO Box 669

Belton, TX 76513

The Belton and Temple offices remain open, but appointments are required and may be scheduled through www.bellcountytx.com/tac.

Renewals may be processed at four limited-service grocery store sites including

Brookshire Brothers at 215 Mill Creek Dr. in Salado; H-E-B at 2509 North Main St. in Belton; H-E-B at

1101 West Stan Schlueter in Killeen, and H-E-B at 3002 South 31st St. in Temple.

