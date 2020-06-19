Advertisement

Longtime Central Texas county official dies at 94

Former Limestone County Judge Elenor Holmes died early Friday morning, leaving behind a legacy of good works in Limestone County. (Photo courtesy of Charla Holmes)
Former Limestone County Judge Elenor Holmes died early Friday morning, leaving behind a legacy of good works in Limestone County. (Photo courtesy of Charla Holmes)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Former Limestone County Judge Elenor Holmes died early Friday morning in hospice, leaving behind a legacy of good works in Limestone County.

“She loved everyone and everyone loved her,” said Charla Holmes, Elenor Holmes daughter-in-law.

“She loved her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and even people she’d put in jail as a judge would come to her and thank her after they got out.”

Holmes, 94, was born just down the road in Donie, in Freestone County on March 3, 1936 at home on her parents’ farm.

She married at 19 and had three children, eventually four grandchildren and then three great-grandchildren.

She landed a job at a local nursing home and so impressed her bosses that they soon moved her into management.

She and her husband, over the years, would own and operate five nursing homes in the region, “and she loved every resident at every nursing home and they all loved her because she was so nice and considerate,” Charla Holmes said.

She was elected to serve as Limestone County Judge and did so for 12 years, but she never lost her sense of humor because all that time she was travelling to Waco on weekends where she performed stand-up comedy at local comedy clubs.

“She was so funny. She could make a joke about anything and everybody would laugh,” Charla Holmes said.

“She was just as good as gold.”

Funeral arrangements were pending Friday.

