New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released

NEW YORK (AP) - A never-before-heard solo version of 2006′s riveting and powerful “Never Gonna Break My Faith” has been released.

Sony Music announced the release of the song about faith and race on Juneteenth, the holiday to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Dozens of artists have released songs detailing the black experience amid the global protests sparked by the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others.

Some performers have released covers of protest anthems or re-released older songs that resonate with the times, like “Never Gonna Break My Faith.”

The song was originally recorded as a collaboration with Mary J. Blige.

