Nolanville: Interim police chief settles into the job permanently

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX)

Interim Nolanville police Chief Michael Hatton is settling into the job permanently after the town’s city council voted to name him to succeed former Chief Dan Porter.

Hatton, a nine-year veteran of the department, was named interim chief in November 2019 after P

orter resigned to take the police chief’s job in Bellmead.

He’s a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College and holds a master peace officer license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

“With the current national spotlight on the law enforcement profession, our immediate goals are to expand upon our community outreach and education programs to demonstrate our dedication and professionalism to our residents,” Hatton said.

The department has 12 officers and one civilian employee.

