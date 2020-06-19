Advertisement

Once unique to Texas, Juneteenth becomes national rallying point

On June 19, 1865 Union Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston and issued a proclamation that declared slaves in Texas to be free three years after Congress passed and President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. (State of Texas photos)
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KWTX) - Juneteenth, whose origins date back to the belated delivery of the news of emancipation to slaves in Texas, will be marked this year not only with celebrations, but also with marches and demonstrations calling for an end to police violence and systematic racism in the wake of the recent deaths of of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

President Donald Trump issued a message Friday in which he noted “the unimaginable injustice of slavery and the incomparable joy that must have attended emancipation.”

“On this day 155 years ago, African Americans in Texas first heard the righteous and long-overdue words ... “All slaves are free.” It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our Nation’s unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness,” he said.

On June 19, 1865 Union Gen. Gordon Granger landed at Galveston and issued a proclamation that declared slaves in Texas to be free three years after Congress passed and President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

The first celebrations were held the next year in Texas and the observance gradually spread across the South.

By the start of the 21st century, Juneteenth was celebrated in most major U.S. cities.

“The Juneteenth celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying and for gathering remaining family members,” one account of black history reads.

“Juneteenth continued to be highly revered in Texas decades later, with many former slaves and descendants making an annual pilgrimage back to Galveston on this date.”

In Mexia, a local Juneteenth organization purchased Booker T. Washington Park, which had become the Juneteenth celebration site in 1898.

There are accounts of Juneteenth activities being interrupted and halted by white landowners demanding that their laborers return to work, however, it seems most allowed their workers the day off and some even made donations of food and money.

For decades these annual celebrations flourished, growing continuously with each passing year.

In Booker T. Washington Park, as many as 20,000 African Americans once attended during the course of a week, making the celebration one of the state’s largest.

