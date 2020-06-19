Police searching for suspect after stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) -The Temple Police Department is searching for a suspect after a stabbing.

It happened Thursday night around 10 p.m. at the Bridge Apartments on South Fryers Creek.

When officers arrived to the scene they found one victim and transported her to the hospital with live threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is a black male weighing about 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.