Advertisement

Puerto Rico hit with water rationing amid severe drought

Puerto Rico’s government has announced water rationing measures as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic. (MGN/file)
Puerto Rico’s government has announced water rationing measures as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic. (MGN/file)(WTOK)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Puerto Rico’s government has announced water rationing measures as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic.

The island’s utilities company said Friday that water will be shut off for eight hours a day starting Saturday in several neighborhoods in the northern municipalities of Canovanas and Loiza.  

Another 57% of the island is experiencing a moderate drought.

Other parts of the Caribbean are experiencing similar problems.

Short-term severe drought is reported in certain areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have extended water rationing measures that began in April until late July.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Forecast: Hot, Humid, & Slight Rain Chance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Warm Weather Continues, But Some Showers Possible Soon!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

KWTX | Weather

13 dead after landslide in Ivory Coast washes away homes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
Storms already have been blamed for one death this week, and meteorologists are warning the risk of flooding remains high.

Forecast

Generally Rain-free but at Least a Small Chance Remains

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Latest News

Forecast

Low Rain Chances Return Soon

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

KWTX | Weather

With storms in May, lawmaker wants a longer hurricane season

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT
|
By AP
Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May.

Forecast

High Pressure Weakening & Opens the Door for Rain? Possibly...

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Rain Chances At 0% Today But Return Soon

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Hot & Humid, but at Least There’s a Chance for Some Rain This Evening

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By Camille Hoxworth
KWTX Forecast Update

Forecast

Another Stray Shower Or Two Today? It Could Happen!

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update