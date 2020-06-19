Reward climbs to $21,000 in Central Texas cattle rustling case

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX)

The reward has been increased to $21,000 in the investigation of the theft of 75 head of cattle from a Falls County ranch, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills said Friday.

Jason Farmer Livestock LLC added $20,000 to the existing $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the theft.

The 75 steers and heifers of varying weights and colors, which are branded with laying down F on the left hip, were reported missing from February through this Wednesday from a ranch in the Golinda area Wills said.

Wills called the theft “just devastating.”

“If you’ve seen something, say something,” he said.

“It could help us recover the cattle, or at least get the owner restitution for the loss.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 888-830-2333.

Wills may be reached directly at (254) 223-2330.

