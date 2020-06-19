Advertisement

Skeletal remains discovered in field near local residential neighborhood

Skeletal remains were discovered late Friday morning during a K9 search of a field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received. (Photo by Eric Franklin)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Skeletal remains were discovered late Friday morning during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

An autopsy was ordered

No further details were provided.

Investigators didn’t leave the area until early Friday evening.

There was no immediate word on whether the discovery is linked in any way to the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who disappeared from the post on April 22 or Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, who was last seen on Aug 19, 2019 in Killeen.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

