Texas Daybook

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 9:30 AM GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn host law enforcement roundtable - Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner host a on the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve. Participants include Houston law enforcement, union representation, and local community and faith leaders

Location: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.cruz.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz

Contacts: Lauren Aronson, Office of Sen. Ted Cruz, lauren_aronson@cruz.senate.gov

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 12:00 PM Texas state Rep. Reynolds participates in Fort Bend County Juneteenth virtual discussion - 'Juneteenth: Historical and Modern Significance' virtual discussion hosted by Fort Bend County Judge KP George, with Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds, Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, and Fort Bend Church Pastor Byron Stevenson

Weblinks: http://www.fortbendcountytx.gov

Contacts: Luisa Bowers, Fort Bend County Office of the County Judge, luisa.bowers@fortbendcountytx.gov, 1 281 341 8606

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 7:30 PM El Paso County hosts community meeting for the Fabens Airport - El Paso County Planning and Development Department hosts community meeting for the Fabens Airport, to discuss the final recommendations of the airport and to review the draft land use protection options

Location: 1331 Fabens Rd, Fabens, TX

Weblinks: http://www.elpasoco.com/Pages/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/epcpio

Contacts: EP County Parks and Recreation, epcountyparks@gmail.com

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as 'Juneteenth Day' in the state for 2020

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 SeaWorld Entertainment reopens attractions in San Antonio - SeaWorld Entertainment begins a phased reopening of venues in San Antonio, including SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements, temperature screening and new online reservation system to manage capacity

Location: SeaWorld San Antonio, 10500 Sea World Dr, San Antonio, TX

Weblinks: http://www.seaworld.com, https://twitter.com/SeaWorld

Contacts: Lori Cherry, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, lori.cherry@seaworld.com, 1 225 819 6160

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 American National Insurance Co: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: https://www.americannational.com/wps/portal/amnat/investor-relations-and-news/press-releases

Contacts: Steve Pavlicek, American National Insurance Co Investor Relations, InvestorRelations@AmericanNational.com , 1 409 766 6447

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Waste Management Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.wm.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=119743&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/WasteManagement

Contacts: Greg Nikkel, Waste Management Inc investor relations, 1 713 265 1358

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Parsley Energy Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.parsleyenergy.com/investors/default.aspx

Contacts: Brad Smith, Parsley Energy Investor Relations, ir@parsleyenergy.com, 1 512 505 5199

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 8:00 AM CANCELED: KPMG Global Energy Conference - CANCELED: 18th Annual KPMG Global Energy Conference, an event for financial executives in the energy industry. Keynotes from former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and Arizona State University Head Football Coach Herman Edwards * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, 1600 W Loop S, Houston, TX

Weblinks: http://www.kpmginstitutes.com, https://twitter.com/KPMG

Contacts: Megan Dubrowski, KPMG Head of U.S. and Global Energy Industry Communications, mdubrowski@kpmg.com, 1 201 307 8237