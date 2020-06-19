Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election.

Mr. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.”

In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal.

