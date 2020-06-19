Advertisement

Trump says he will renew effort to end DACA protections

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court after the Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld legal protections for young immigrants, but its ruling doesn’t provide a guarantee that they’ll get to keep them long term.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants to live and work legally in the United States and shields them from deportation.

A divided Congress is unlikely to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon.

But advocates vow to keep fighting for legislation for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Politics

What Supreme Court? Trump’s HHS pushes LGBT health rollback

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By AP
The Trump administration is moving forward with a rule that rolls back health care protections for transgender people, even after a Supreme Court ruling this week that protects the LGBT community from sex discrimination on the job.

Politics

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AP
Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was manipulated.

Politics

Bolton critique of Trump could define tell-all book battles

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The White House fight with former national security adviser John Bolton will likely define future cases between the U.S. government and former employees determined to write tell-alls.

Politics

Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AP
President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes

Latest News

Politics

America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By AP
A traditional day of celebration has turned into one of protest, as Americans mark Juneteenth.

Politics

Trump turns virus conversation into ‘US vs. THEM’ debate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By AP
The president says those who are raising concerns about the health risks associated with his rally in Tulsa, Okla., are trying to “COVID-SHAME” his supporters.

Politics

Court says Trump rally attendees don’t have to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected a request to require everyone attending President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Trump adds to divisions in an unhappy country

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By AP
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that Americans are deeply unhappy about the state of their country.

Politics

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
Facebook has removed campaign ads by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence that featured an upside-down red triangle, a symbol once used by Nazis to designate political prisoners, communists and others in concentration camps.

Politics

Court rejects Trump bid to end young immigrants’ protections

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT
|
By AP
The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to the president in the midst of his reelection campaign.