Trump turns virus conversation into ‘US vs. THEM’ debate

(AP) - President Donald Trump’s push to resume big rallies comes despite concern that he’s putting the public’s health at risk.

But it seems to be part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as “US vs. THEM.”

Thousands of peoples are expected to pack in for his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Mr. Trump says those who are raising concerns about the health risks are trying to “COVID-SHAME” his supporters for events that’l draw fewer people than the throngs that turned out for outdoor protests after the death of George Floyd.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)