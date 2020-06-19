Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

LONDON (AP) - Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was manipulated.

The move escalates the social media company’s crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.

Twitter took the rare step of adding a warning that the video was “manipulated media” and linked to a page that said multiple journalists confirmed the clip was edited to make it look like a CNN broadcast.

The doctored clip used footage from a video that went viral last year of two toddlers, one black, one white, which CNN used for a story it did on the boys’ friendship.

