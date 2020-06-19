UN: China’s latest virus outbreak likely came from Europe

LONDON (AP) - The emergencies chief of the World Health Organization confirmed the U.N. agency has received genetic sequences from China regarding Beijing’s latest outbreak and said it appears the virus came from Europe.

At a press briefing on Friday, Dr. Michael Ryan noted that “strains and viruses have moved around the world” throughout the pandemic.

Ryan noted that analysis of the genetic sequences so far suggests that the virus had been spread person-to-person and not from animals to humans.

Meanwhile, WHO’s director-general says the pandemic is “accelerating.”

He said more than 150,000 cases were reported to the U.N. health agency on Thursday, the biggest single-day total so far.

