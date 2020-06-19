Advertisement

Wall Street ends a sluggish day lower, still up for the week

Wall Street ended a wobbly day lower Friday after worries about rising coronavirus infections. (File)
Wall Street ended a wobbly day lower Friday after worries about rising coronavirus infections. (File)(NBC15)
By AP and AP
Published: Jun. 19, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - Wall Street ended a wobbly day lower Friday after worries about rising coronavirus infections in several states undercut an early rally.

The selling followed word that Apple will temporarily close 11 stores as coronavirus cases rise across swaths of the South and West, just weeks after reopening them.

The closures crystallize investors’ worries that rising infection levels could halt the budding improvements the economy has shown recently.

The S&P 500 lost 0.6%, but still ended the week 1.9% higher, its fourth weekly gain out of the last five.

Crude oil prices ended higher and bond yields held steady. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

