Warm Weather Continues, But Some Showers Possible Soon!

From Sean Bellafiore:

Rain chances have returned to the forecast in Central Texas for the better part of the next week however not every day will feature rain and, of course, the heat will continue too. Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s warming up into the low 90s. Even though clouds will help to keep our temperatures a little bit cooler, extra humidity will send heat index values into the upper 90s by the end of the afternoon. Today’s partly cloudy skies may produce a few isolated quick showers across the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Most may stay dry since the rain is going to be on an isolated basis, but don’t be surprised if a shower rolls through your neighborhood. Any rain that forms this afternoon should be over around sunset but there could be some overnight rain moving in tonight as showers and thunderstorms to the west weekend close to Central Texas. Tonight’s rain chance is near 20% after midnight.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values this weekend will also climb close to 100 degrees in the afternoon. Much like with Friday, partly cloudy skies may produce a few stray showers during the afternoon, but those rain chances are again near 20%. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for another 20% chance of overnight rain Saturday into Sunday as thunderstorms to our west and northwest make a run on our area. Pop-up showers remain in the forecast early next week too on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances staying near 20%, but a disturbance moving into the Lone Star State Wednesday and Thursday raises rain chances to between 30% and 40% respectively. It won’t be raining all day and unfortunately some may miss out on rain entirely, but this will be the best chance of rain we’ve seen in a month. High temperatures next week stay in the low to mid 90s. With higher rain chances expected Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures may be a little bit cooler in the upper 80s and low 90s.

