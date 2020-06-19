Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Hot, Humid, & Slight Rain Chance

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Camille Hoxworth:

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values this weekend will also climb close to 100 degrees in the afternoons. Slight chance for rain, but any rain that forms this afternoon should be over around sunset. There is a complex of storms that will form in Oklahoma that we will be watching….but as it slides south is should start to dissipate. Some activity could move into our northwestern counties, but most will stay dry.

Pop-up showers remain in the forecast early next week too on Monday and Tuesday with rain chances staying near 20%, but a disturbance moving into the Lone Star State Wednesday and Thursday raises rain chances. It won’t be raining all day and unfortunately some may miss out on rain entirely, but this will be the best chance of rain we’ve seen in a month. High temperatures next week stay in the low to mid 90s. With higher rain chances expected Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures may be a little bit cooler in the upper 80s and low 90s.

