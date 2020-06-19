What Supreme Court? Trump’s HHS pushes LGBT health rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is moving forward with a rule that rolls back health care protections for transgender people, even after a Supreme Court ruling this week that protects the LGBT community from sex discrimination on the job.

The rule from the Department of Health and Human Services was published Friday in the Federal Register with an effective date of Aug. 18.

That will set off a barrage of lawsuits from gay rights and women’s groups.

It also signals to religious and social conservatives in President Donald Trump’s political base that the administration remains committed to their causes as the president pursues his reelection.

