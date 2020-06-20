Advertisement

Local teenager shot outside Whataburger dies

A teenager dies from multiple gun shot wounds in parking lot near What-a-burger(Royden Ogletree)
By STAFF
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds near Waco Whataburger died after he was dropped off near a local hospital’s emergency room entrance early Saturday morning.

Waco Police were dispatched to the restaurant near N Valley Mills Drive and Lake Air Saturday morning and learned that a shooting occured in the parking lot adjacent to the restaurant.

After the young man was dropped off at the local hospital, medical staff was unable to revive him, at which time he was pronounced dead, police siad.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to please contact the police department and ask for Detective Reyes.

