Brazos County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 620 active cases.

There have been 12,318 tests performed.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,225.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. There have been two discharges in the last 24 hours.

580 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 118

77802 - 87

77803 - 363

77805 - 2

77806 - 2

77807 - 90

77808 - 55

77840 - 196

77841 - 1

77845 - 253

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77868 - 2

77881- No cases reported at this time.

Unknown - 56

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 5 42 Brazos 620 1,225 Burleson 37 53 Grimes 84 317 Houston 51 125 Lee 30 48 Leon 6 13 Madison 2 25 Milam 17 57 Montgomery 604 1,555 Robertson 15 24 San Jacinto 7 23 Trinity 3 21 Walker 128 1,924 Waller 41 104 Washington 49 226

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 42 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 53 total cases, and 16 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 53 active cases. There are 77 total cases in the county excluding TDCJ, 34 of the cases are located in the city of Navasota. There have been 24 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 240 total cases, with 27 active cases and 184 recoveries. There has been one death.

According to their website, Houston County has confirmed 125 total cases of COVID-19. They have reported that 104 of these cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison, currently 93 of the inmates have recovered. 52 cases are from the Houston County community.

Lee County has reported 30 active cases. The county has a total of 48 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 13 total cases, with 5 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 25 cases with 10 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 57 total cases and 40 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 604 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,555 total cases and 917 recovered cases. There are currently 15 hospitalizations and there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 15 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 total cases. Currently, 9 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 9

77856 - 2

77837 - 3

77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 23 cases with 15 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 21 total cases with 18 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,924 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 128 cases are active in the community and 155 are recovered community cases. 1,641 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 41 active cases of COVID-19. There are 104 total cases and 59 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 226 total cases with 149 recoveries and 28 deaths.

The State of Texas currently has 35,836 active cases, 103,305 total cases, 65,329 recoveries, and 2,140 deaths.