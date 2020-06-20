Advertisement

Brazos County reports 62 new cases of COVID-19

This count of COVID-19 cases across the Brazos Valley is current as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has reported 62 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 620 active cases.

There have been 12,318 tests performed.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 1,225.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 25 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

27 people are currently hospitalized. There have been two discharges in the last 24 hours.

580 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The Brazos County Health District’s next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 22 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801 - 118
  • 77802 - 87
  • 77803 - 363
  • 77805 - 2
  • 77806 - 2
  • 77807 - 90
  • 77808 - 55
  • 77840 - 196
  • 77841 - 1
  • 77845 - 253
  • 77862 - No cases reported at this time.
  • 77868 - 2
  • 77881- No cases reported at this time.
  • Unknown - 56
Click here for a complete look at Brazos County data.
CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin542
Brazos6201,225
Burleson3753
Grimes84317
Houston51125
Lee3048
Leon613
Madison225
Milam1757
Montgomery6041,555
Robertson1524
San Jacinto723
Trinity321
Walker1281,924
Waller41104
Washington49226

Austin County has reported 5 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 42 total cases.

Burleson County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 53 total cases, and 16 cases have recovered.

Grimes County currently has 53 active cases. There are 77 total cases in the county excluding TDCJ, 34 of the cases are located in the city of Navasota. There have been 24 recoveries. The TDCJ has reported 240 total cases, with 27 active cases and 184 recoveries. There has been one death.

According to their website, Houston County has confirmed 125 total cases of COVID-19. They have reported that 104 of these cases have come from inmates at Eastham Prison, currently 93 of the inmates have recovered. 52 cases are from the Houston County community.

Lee County has reported 30 active cases. The county has a total of 48 cases, with 14 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Leon County currently has 6 active cases. The county has 13 total cases, with 5 recoveries.

Madison County has reported 2 active cases. The county has a total of 25 cases with 10 recoveries.

Milam County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 57 total cases and 40 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and one COVID-19 related death.

Montgomery County has 604 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,555 total cases and 917 recovered cases. There are currently 15 hospitalizations and there have been 34 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 15 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 total cases. Currently, 9 patients have recovered and there are no reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 9
  • 77856 - 2
  • 77837 - 3
  • 77867 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 23 cases with 15 recoveries.

Trinity County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 21 total cases with 18 recoveries.

Walker County has 1,924 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 128 cases are active in the community and 155 are recovered community cases. 1,641 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 41 active cases of COVID-19. There are 104 total cases and 59 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 49 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 226 total cases with 149 recoveries and 28 deaths.

The State of Texas currently has 35,836 active cases, 103,305 total cases, 65,329 recoveries, and 2,140 deaths.

Latest News

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

H-E-B will follow City of Waco’s face mask order

Updated: 13 hours ago
H-E-B announced late Friday night it would require customers within the city limits of Waco to wear a face mask in accordance with the city’s order, also issued late Friday.

Health

State reports 3,500 new COVID cases; 71 reported here with another death

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to more than 100,000 Friday while Central Texas officials reported an additional death and more than 70 new cases as the area count rose to more than 1,700, leading one local mayor to order businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

City of Waco to require use of face masks in all businesses, public spaces

Updated: 16 hours ago
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings.

Latest News

News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
Skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded field near a local residential neighborhood late Friday morning.

Health

Local surgeon laid off because of budget cuts concerned for patients

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local surgical specialist who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic says she’s concerned about patients.

Our Town

Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Coryell County’s district attorney has created an advisory panel to help review cases involving minority defendants.

Our Town

Temple: City plans drive-in fireworks show

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Temple’s plans for Independence Day include a drive-in fireworks show.

Tell Me Something Good

Local grad tests tepid job market then turns to tutoring test-takers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local graduate tested the tepid post-COVID-19 job market, and then turned to tutoring test-takers.

News

Baylor grad offers SAT/ACT tutoring

Updated: 18 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five