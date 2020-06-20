Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas woman rescued from home seconds before it collapsed during storm

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Wednesday during the storms that battered Brownfield, Texas.

Ebonea Elmore was sheltering in place as her home was ripped apart from the high winds.

As the situation became more dangerous, she called 911 for help.

An officer later arrived and ran into the house. Moments later, the police dash cam video shows the officer carrying Elmore out on his back.

As they were running from the house, the roof detaches from the house and flies towards them.

The officer was able to get Elmore to safety and no one was injured. Elmore's home, however, was destroyed.

“It was terrifying. At the time you don’t really think about that. You’re just like in survive or survival mode, I guess. So you’re just running and as soon as halfway I guess I look back because I heard a loud bang in the ceiling flew and almost hit us. And it was terrifying,” said Elmore.

After the storm, as she was sifting through the rubble, she found her pet cat.

Ebonea’s mother started a GoFundMe to help her daughter after losing everything.

Her mother says on the page, “My daughter lost her home, and everything she had today during a horrific storm that came thru. She was trapped inside, and by the grace of God, she and her kitten were rescued, but she is left with absolutely nothing. Any help either financially or just prayer is greatly appreciated.”

Copyright 2020 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A local teenager dies after multiple gunshot wounds

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By STAFF
A 19 year old male with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off near a local hospital’s emergency room entrance early Saturday morning and later was pronounced dead from his wounds.

National

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Updated: 1 hours ago
A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

News

H-E-B will follow City of Waco’s face mask order

Updated: 15 hours ago
H-E-B announced late Friday night it would require customers within the city limits of Waco to wear a face mask in accordance with the city’s order, also issued late Friday.

Health

State reports 3,500 new COVID cases; 71 reported here with another death

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to more than 100,000 Friday while Central Texas officials reported an additional death and more than 70 new cases as the area count rose to more than 1,700, leading one local mayor to order businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

City of Waco to require use of face masks in all businesses, public spaces

Updated: 18 hours ago
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings.

News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Staff and Brandon Hamilton
Skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded field near a local residential neighborhood late Friday morning.

Health

Local surgeon laid off because of budget cuts concerned for patients

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local surgical specialist who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic says she’s concerned about patients.

Our Town

Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Coryell County’s district attorney has created an advisory panel to help review cases involving minority defendants.