Advertisement

City of Waco to require use of face masks in all businesses, public spaces

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings.

The requirement also applies in all public spaces and goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 24, 2020.

Earlier in the week, Deaver acknowledged he was concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Waco.

“The data clearly shows we are losing the advantage we built up in the past few months,” the mayor said.

The order requires anyone who is 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place and social distancing is not possible in the presence of a large group of people.

“The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, that every employee or visitor to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face covering when in an undivided room or area with coworkers or the public or while performing an activity which necessarily involves or is reasonably likely to involve close proximity to coworkers or the public such that six feet of separation is not feasible,” the order states.

A failure to implement the policy could result in a fine of up to $1,000 for businesses.

Restaurant patrons will not be required to wear a face mask when they are eating or drinking and are at least six feet away from people who are not in the same party.

According to the order, face coverings may “include homemade masks, scarfs, bandannas or handkerchiefs.”

Five people have died as a result of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

On Friday, the Waco-McLennan Public Health District reported 17 new cases, bringing to 118 the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

State reports 3,500 new COVID cases; 71 reported here with another death

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to more than 100,000 Friday while Central Texas officials reported an additional death and more than 70 new cases as the area count rose to more than 1,700, leading one local mayor to order businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

Skeletal remains discovered in field near local residential neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded field near a local residential neighborhood late Friday morning.

Health

Local surgeon laid off because of budget cuts concerned for patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local surgical specialist who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic says she’s concerned about patients.

Our Town

Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Coryell County’s district attorney has created an advisory panel to help review cases involving minority defendants.

Latest News

Our Town

Temple: City plans drive-in fireworks show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Temple’s plans for Independence Day include a drive-in fireworks show.

Tell Me Something Good

Local grad tests tepid job market then turns to tutoring test-takers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A local graduate tested the tepid post-COVID-19 job market, and then turned to tutoring test-takers.

News

Baylor grad offers SAT/ACT tutoring

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

H-E-B recalls some gallon-sizes drinks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
H-E-B announced late Friday afternoon it’s recalling some gallon-size Hill Country Fare drinks because of the presence of milk allergen.

Health

Employees of local Buc-ee’s test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two employees of the Temple Buc-ee’s store have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Fiery head-on crash leaves six dead

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AP
Authorities say six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash.