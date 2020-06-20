City of Waco to require use of face masks in all businesses, public spaces

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings.

The requirement also applies in all public spaces and goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 24, 2020.

Earlier in the week, Deaver acknowledged he was concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Waco.

“The data clearly shows we are losing the advantage we built up in the past few months,” the mayor said.

The order requires anyone who is 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place and social distancing is not possible in the presence of a large group of people.

“The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, that every employee or visitor to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face covering when in an undivided room or area with coworkers or the public or while performing an activity which necessarily involves or is reasonably likely to involve close proximity to coworkers or the public such that six feet of separation is not feasible,” the order states.

A failure to implement the policy could result in a fine of up to $1,000 for businesses.

Restaurant patrons will not be required to wear a face mask when they are eating or drinking and are at least six feet away from people who are not in the same party.

According to the order, face coverings may “include homemade masks, scarfs, bandannas or handkerchiefs.”

Five people have died as a result of COVID-19 in McLennan County.

On Friday, the Waco-McLennan Public Health District reported 17 new cases, bringing to 118 the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.

