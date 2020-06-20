Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd has launched a Minority Advisory Panel Support or MAPS program to help bridge racial divides.
The five-member panel will meet with prosecutors on the third Friday of the month starting on July 24 to participate in a review of cases involving minority defendants.
The new program was discussed at a meeting Friday in Gatesville.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.