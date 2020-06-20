Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd has launched a Minority Advisory Panel Support or MAPS program to help bridge racial divides.

The five-member panel will meet with prosecutors on the third Friday of the month starting on July 24 to participate in a review of cases involving minority defendants.

The new program was discussed at a meeting Friday in Gatesville.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.