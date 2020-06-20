H-E-B will follow City of Waco’s face mask order

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B announced late Friday night it would require customers within the city limits of Waco to wear a face mask in accordance with the city’s order, also issued late Friday.

“With the approval of Governor Abbott, many local governments in Texas have issued ordinances that require businesses to adopt Health and Safety plans that require customers to wear masks. H-E-B will follow local ordinances,” the company said.

“H-E-B requires the use of masks or facial coverings by all our Partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions. H-E-B requests customers wear masks in all stores. In cities and counties with local Health and Safety Plan ordinances, mask use by customers is required.”

Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings. The requirement also applies in all public spaces. It goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on June 20, 2020.

Earlier in the week, Deaver acknowledged he was concerned about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Waco. “The data clearly shows we are losing the advantage we built up in the past few months,” the mayor said.

The order requires anyone who is 10 or older to wear a mask when in a public place and social distancing is not possible in the presence of a large group of people.

“The CDC, State of Texas, and local health officials strongly recommend the use of masks or facial coverings in all public spaces as a proven way to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” H-E-B said.

“Many COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and we wear masks to keep each other and our families safe. Social distancing, wearing masks, proper hand washing, and sanitization are all things we do to help keep Texans healthy.”

