Local grad tests tepid job market then turns to tutoring test-takers

Ridley Holmes, 22, a 2016 graduate of Live Oak Classical High School in Waco, scored in the 99th percentile on both the ACT and SAT exams before he was admitted to Baylor on a full ride scholarship. (Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A recent Baylor graduate among the thousands having a hard time finding employment amid the COVID-19 pandemic is parlaying his test-taking skills into a business offering online tutoring for students looking to boost their college entrance exam scores.

Ridley Holmes, 22, a 2016 graduate of Live Oak Classical High School in Waco, scored in the 99th percentile on both the ACT and SAT exams before he was admitted to Baylor on a full ride scholarship.

Holmes graduated from Baylor in May with degrees in economics, finance, political science and business and while he plans to start a residency at a church in August in Dallas, he was wanting to make money now.

“Yeah, it’s a real hard time,” he said.

"Even finding a part-time thing is hard for me."

So Holmes turned to what he knows best; test taking, offering online Zoom calls for one-on-one tutoring for those studying for college entrance exams.

"I was thinking through things I was good at and things I can do remotely," he said.

"One, it's a marketable skill and the other thing it's just something that can make a whole lot of difference in peoples' lives."

Ridley began offering PSAT, SAT and ACT tutoring sessions at $40 an hour for one-on-one sessions.

He says the personal instruction sets him apart from traditional preparation courses.

"The classes I've seen tend to be expensive and don't offer enough fluid, flexible attention so I thought that was a gap in the market I could help fill."

And he adds the return on the investment is potentially very high.

"Changing your score just a few points on these exams can literally mean tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships," he said.

"It's a silly thing to say, but SAT and ACT are tests you take once and some do well and others do not but if you can help a kid do really well, it opens so many doors."

While he's just getting started, Ridley's already had a few students sign on board and he says that's a win for both the test-taker and the tutor.

"It's a tangible way to make a real life change for people," Ridley said. "I think I'm good at it and if I can share that to help other people, I'm glad to."

He’s available for free consultations by email at ridley.holmes@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

