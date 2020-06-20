Advertisement

Local surgeon laid off because of budget cuts concerned for patients

A local surgical specialist who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic says she’s concerned about patients. (MGN/file)
By Drake Lawson
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local breast surgeon who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic s is concerned for the future of patients in the Waco area.

Just a few weeks ago Dr. Robin Skrine with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center says she was shocked to find out she was among the employees laid off due to COVID-19 related budget cuts.

“I was very surprised when I received word that I along with a number of other Baylor Scott & White employees, was furloughed,” says Skrine.

Skrine joined the team at Hillcrest two years ago, specializing in breast surgery.

“From what I understand there was financial constraints from the institution due to COVID 19 and a belief that patient care could be delivered by general surgeons,” says Skrine.

“The hard part for me is I don’t believe that is the case.”

A source told KWTX that Skrine along with four other specialized surgeons from the hospital were let go as part of the furloughs.

Skrine who spent years specializing on breasts, says general surgeons will now be tasked with preforming the surgeries she previously did.

“When I first got here I saw surgeries that patients had done with large scars that were disfiguring,” says Skrine.

“I am worried that is going to happen once again,” she says.

Skrine says before she was in Waco many traveled more than 100 miles away to receive care.

“Her level of expertise is beyond anything we have ever had in Waco,” says Susan Behringer a breast cancer patient who had a double mastectomy that Skrine performed.

Behringer says that she understand the difficult situation but is concerned about the future.

“I think they are having to make hard business decisions but they are affecting human lives in the process,” says Behringer.

Michelle Wilson the Hillcrest Breast Center Manager, says the furloughs Baylor Scott & White decided on weren’t easy to make.

“We announced some very difficult decisions and anytime those decisions are made they impact people so it’s very difficult,” says Wilson.

The hospital says the level of care that patients receive won’t change.

“We still work very closely with our general surgeons here in Waco, all of which practice breast,” Wilson said.

“As far as skill sets and quality of care there is not a loss there,” she says.

Baylor Scott & White released a statement saying that it has alerted patients that its Bellmead clinic will relocate to Hewitt and Waco locations, and that a provider at its Moody clinic will relocate to Temple Westfield.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

