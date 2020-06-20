Majority of Baylor’s football team returns to campus, tested for COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 95% of Baylor's football team is back on campus. So far three student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, but more COVID-19 test results will be available on Monday.

According to Baylor's athletic director, Mack Rhoades 101 tests have been completed by returning Baylor student-athletes. So far they know the results of the first 59 tests, where three had tested positive for COVID 19.

"We're early in the process. We still have 400 more student-athletes to go," said Rhoades.

Right now, the tentative date for more fall sport athletes to return to campus is July 6.

Baylor has formed an infectious disease response team that will meet on Tuesday, and evaluate how the process has gone so far.

Now student-athletes are being asked to sign waivers and had to fill out questionnaires before coming back to campus.

"We reached out to them wit a questionnaire making sure that we had an understanding of their comfort level. We've been very very clear with everyone involved that we will not force anyone to return," added Rhoades.

While there are response plans in place, a big part of this for Baylor is education and making these student-athletes and staff very aware of the risks of COVID-19 and how it spreads.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.