Advertisement

Majority of Baylor’s football team returns to campus, tested for COVID-19

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades provides an update on the student's return to campus.
Baylor AD Mack Rhoades provides an update on the student's return to campus.(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 95% of Baylor's football team is back on campus. So far three student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, but more COVID-19 test results will be available on Monday.

According to Baylor's athletic director, Mack Rhoades 101 tests have been completed by returning Baylor student-athletes. So far they know the results of the first 59 tests, where three had tested positive for COVID 19.

"We're early in the process. We still have 400 more student-athletes to go," said Rhoades.

Right now, the tentative date for more fall sport athletes to return to campus is July 6.

Baylor has formed an infectious disease response team that will meet on Tuesday, and evaluate how the process has gone so far.

Now student-athletes are being asked to sign waivers and had to fill out questionnaires before coming back to campus.

"We reached out to them wit a questionnaire making sure that we had an understanding of their comfort level. We've been very very clear with everyone involved that we will not force anyone to return," added Rhoades.

While there are response plans in place, a big part of this for Baylor is education and making these student-athletes and staff very aware of the risks of COVID-19 and how it spreads.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Local Little League coach tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas Little League coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Three Baylor athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Three Baylor athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the university said Tuesday.

Health

Texas Tech athletes test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Staff
Some Texas Tech athletes including students competing in football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Sports

Baylor football players return to campus

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday. They will eventually participate in voluntary workouts, but first, they will be tested for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

San Saba boys basketball team earns UIL awards

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Just this week, the UIL recognized teams who had qualified for state equally, in a virtual awards ceremony.

Sports

Former BU football player using social media to help others

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Former Baylor football player, Shawn Oakman, has started using social media to open up about past experiences.

Sports

Baylor football legend meets with Trump, wants to be ‘part of change’

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
Baylor great and Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary took part in a roundtable discussion on race relations with President Donald Trump Thursday in Dallas.

Sports

RGIII: Time to 'practice what we preach' as a country

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Bouldin
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III is aiming to raise $1,000,000 through the This is for Us initiative, which would impact the local and state governments to help wipe out social injustice.

Sports

Lady Raider basketball legend dies at 47

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Harrison Roberts, KCBD
Lady Raider basketball legend and 1993 NCAA Champion Noel Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 47 after losing her battle with ovarian cancer.

Sports

Central Texas schools begin summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Fields and facilities in Central Texas have been empty since mid-march, but Monday athletes returned for day one of optional summer workouts.