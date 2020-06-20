Advertisement

More than 40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19.

At total of 303 people have tested positive for the virus in the county since the pandemic began. The virus has claimed the life of 5 people, while 145 have recovered.

County health officials said there are currently 153 active cases. Nine of the cases involve people who are receiving treatment in the hospital, including six who are in critical condition.

The county said 712 people are being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts.

Over the past two weeks, “McLennan County has seen a rapid increase in number of COVID-19 cases. As Texas continues to reopen, it is important to remember that COVID-19 has not been contained. The virus is still circulating in our community. As more people are going back to regular routines, the opportunity for exposure to COVID-19 increases,” the County said.

Health officials said there are five clusters involving households.

If there is a COVID-19 positive person in your home, there are steps you can take to minimize the risk of exposure to the rest of the people in the home:

  • The sick person should not leave the house. Have a someone else run errands for the sick person.
  • As much as possible, have the sick person stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in the home. This includes all actives including eating meals or watching TV together.
  • Assign one person to take care of the sick person. This person should maintain a 6 ft distance when possible, wear a cloth face covering and wash their hands after each interaction with the sick person.
  • If possible, the sick person should use a separate bathroom. It that is not possible, keep the sick person’s personal items, like a toothbrush and towels separate and disinfect high touch areas after every use.
  • If the sick person needs to be around other people or animals, they should wear a cloth face covering.

On Friday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver issued an executive order all employees and visitors of a business to wear face coverings in there are with a large group of people and it is difficult to practice social distancing. The order also applied to all public places.

Social Distancing guidelines:

  • Keep 6 feet apart from others. Respiratory droplets generally can travel 6 feet in the air. The closer you are to a person the easier it is for the droplets to reach you.
  • Wear a face covering to lessen the spread of respiratory droplets when you speak. The face covering creates a barrier that stops the droplets before they spread to another person. Your face covering protects the people around you.
  • Washing your hands. If you have the droplets on you hand and you touch your face, you are putting the virus into your body. Washing your hands frequently removes the virus from your body.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces. Keep surfaces like door handles and counters clean to stop contamination by the virus.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teenager shot outside Whataburger dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A 19 year old male with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off near a local hospital’s emergency room entrance early Saturday morning and later was pronounced dead from his wounds.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

H-E-B will follow City of Waco’s face mask order

Updated: 17 hours ago
H-E-B announced late Friday night it would require customers within the city limits of Waco to wear a face mask in accordance with the city’s order, also issued late Friday.

Latest News

Health

State reports 3,500 new COVID cases; 71 reported here with another death

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state rose to more than 100,000 Friday while Central Texas officials reported an additional death and more than 70 new cases as the area count rose to more than 1,700, leading one local mayor to order businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

City of Waco to require use of face masks in all businesses, public spaces

Updated: 20 hours ago
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver late Friday issued a proclamation ordering all businesses within the city to require employees and visitors to wear face masks or face coverings.

News

Skeletal remains discovered in field are those of Ft. Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Staff and Brandon Hamilton
Skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded field near a local residential neighborhood late Friday morning.

Health

Local surgeon laid off because of budget cuts concerned for patients

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A local surgical specialist who lost her job because of budget cuts stemming from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic says she’s concerned about patients.

Our Town

Gatesville: DA creates panel to help bridge racial divide

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Coryell County’s district attorney has created an advisory panel to help review cases involving minority defendants.

Our Town

Temple: City plans drive-in fireworks show

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Temple’s plans for Independence Day include a drive-in fireworks show.