Temple: City plans drive-in fireworks show

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple’s plans for Independence Day include a drive-in fireworks show.

The H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Drive-in Fireworks Show begins at 9:30 p.m. on July 4 at Crossroads Park at 1020 Research Parkway.

"Though we will not offer the traditional Fourth of July activities like live music, bounce houses and food trucks, we are looking forward to offering this year's modified drive-in fireworks show," Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said.

"We would like to thank our title sponsor H-E-B for their continued support along with the assistance of our amazing city staff that made this event possible for the entire community."

The parking area opens at 7 p.m. and those who attend may park in one of six designated lots inside the park on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who attend are asked to consider face masks at the outdoor event.

Carpooling with multiple families is discouraged.

Barbecue grills, tents, yard games and tailgating activities aren’t permitted.

A list of prohibited items is available online.

