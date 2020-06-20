Woodway implements new Health and Safety Guidelines requiring mask

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Woodway released a health and safety order Saturday for “commercial entities requiring all employees and all visitors to wear a mask beginning at 12:01 pm on June 21, 2020 and each entity must create and post a Health and Safety Policy by 12:01 am on June 25, 2020.”

Some of the measures of the order of Woodway Mayor, Jane Kittner includes requirements that “every commercial entity in the City of Woodway providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy.”

This policy includes that “every employee or visitor to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear a face mask covering when in an undivided room or area with coworkers or the public.”

Other measures required include implementation and other mitigating measures, such as temperature checks or health screenings.

Failure to develop, conspicuously place, and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this order – may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000.00. Each day on or after June 25, 2020 for which a Health and Safety Policy is not developed.”

The order refers to a commercial entity operating a restaurant or bars, “do not require a patron to wear a face covering while eating or drinking when the patron was at least six feet away from persons not in his or her party.”

See the entire order below:

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.