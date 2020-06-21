Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant believed to be in danger

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

Official identified the infant as Christilynn McGowen, who has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Authorities are looking for Jartiesh Marie Lewis, 35, who has black hari, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Nike shorts and red furry flip flops.

Lewis is driving a white, 2016 Nissan Sentra with Texas license plants. The plate number was not provided.

The suspect and the baby were last heard from in Coldspring, Texas.

If you have any information, call the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

