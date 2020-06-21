Advertisement

BBQ fundraiser for family of Vanessa Guillen draws hundreds

The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.
The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.

Hundreds lined up to support the family of Pf. Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing for more than 50 days.

The plates were $10 for each plate which had brisket, chicken or sausage with beans, rice, jalapenos and bread.

LULAC will join Vanessa’s family and their attorney on Tuesday for a meeting with Fort Hood.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant believed to be in danger

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

News

Community mourns the loss of Fort Hood Soldier

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

News

Beyond Black and White: A Look at Race Relations in Central Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
News 10 spoke with five members of the African American community in Central Texas for their perspective on race relations. These are their stories.

News

Beyond Black and White: Linda Lewis

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Beyond Black and White: Vincent Thomas

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Beyond Black and White: James McCoy

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Beyond Black and White: Adrian B. Rauls

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Beyond Black and White: Saddiq Granger

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

More than 40 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McLennan County

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Saturday confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19.

News

Local teenager shot near fast food restaurant dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By STAFF
A 19 year old male with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off near a local hospital’s emergency room entrance early Saturday morning and later was pronounced dead from his wounds.