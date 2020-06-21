BBQ fundraiser for family of Vanessa Guillen draws hundreds

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.

Hundreds lined up to support the family of Pf. Vanessa Guillen, who has been missing for more than 50 days.

The plates were $10 for each plate which had brisket, chicken or sausage with beans, rice, jalapenos and bread.

LULAC will join Vanessa’s family and their attorney on Tuesday for a meeting with Fort Hood.

