Beyond Black and White: A Look at Race Relations in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The recent deaths of African American men in police custody have led to a nationwide movement to eliminate what some consider to be “systemic racism” in the United States.

News 10 spoke with five members of the African American community in Central Texas for their perspective on race relations.

These are their stories.

SADDIQ GRANGER

Saddiq Granger, 27, is a poet and violinist, originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has called Waco home for a decade.

Granger said racism in the Northeast is more overt. In the South or Southwest, it is subtle but just as unnerving, he said.

Deeply disturbed by the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Granger uses words to relieve the rage and empower others to stand tall against racism.

ADRIAN B. RAULS

Adrian B. Rauls, 50, is an entrepreneur, a father and husband in McLennan County. He is not shy about discussing his past encounters with police brutality.

He is both a victim and a convicted felon of black-on-black crime, but still supports law enforcement. Rauls said his has a diverse group of friends that include whites and peace officers.

His philosophy on moving past racism and prejudice is that we all should stop prejudging each other. He said, you cannot simply look at a person and know their struggles or their story so he shares his.

JAMES McCOY

James McCoy, 74, is a veteran of the United States Army and a Waco resident who escaped a potential deadly situation after being shot in the face with what he called a “gas pistol.”

McCoy said he was also run out of a restaurant because the people there “didn’t serve his kind.” He said a shotgun was leveled on him as a young boy all because he is black. These are all life-altering events, but he refuses to judge another person based on the color of their skin.

McCoy explained what truly matters is the content of their character. Following the teachings of Christ, he shared how he believes the country can work past racism and prejudice.

VINCENT THOMAS

Vincent Thomas, 23 of Waco, is a graphic artist, activist and organizer of the local Black Lives Matter Movement. He is also a student of history.

Thomas said he traced his ancestral roots to Nigeria and heard stories about the struggles of being a black person in America and in Central Texas for his elders.

He is quick to brag about the four generations of relatives who are still living and the accounts they have shared.

Thomas recently helped organize a peaceful demonstration in Waco in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The young man said he gets his spirit of activism both from being fed up with the incidents of racism he has experienced during his young life, and those of this grandmother and great-mother who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

Thomas shared his thoughts on racism and said the country can move forward but only as a collective group, people of on both sides of the color line, working together to achieve racial understanding.

LINDA LEWIS

Linda Lewis, 74, of Waco, is an activist to her core and a proud descendant of the Stroud Plantation in East Central Texas.

It is said that in 1865, after Col. Gordan Granger announced in Galveston, Texas that the slaves had been freed, he then traveled to the Stroud Plantation to deliver the same news.

The newly freed slave families pooled their money and bought a piece of land now known as Comanche Crossing.

It has been in their possession for more than 100 years and each year on Juneteenth, the descendants return for a celebration of freedom.

This year, the holiday means so much more, given the racial unrest in the country.

Lewis shared her experiences of racism and the powerful tool she said residents can use to combat injustice.

