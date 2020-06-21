Advertisement

Community mourns the loss of Fort Hood Soldier

The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Army veteran Michael Helman says he could only feel sorrow and shock for the tragedy that unfolded in his own backyard Friday morning.

“We saw that they had teams coming out and searching the area,” he said.

“I can’t imagine how hard it is to not know where your child is and, for someone who used to lead troops, where your soldier is. It’s someone you see as a part of your family.”

The mother of Gregory Wedel Morales told KWTX that the remains found that day belonged to her son who had been missing since August of last year.

The remains were found during a K9 search of a wooded field in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation contacted Killeen police in reference to a tip it received.

Killeen officers, Fort Hood CID personnel and a Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife K9 team searched the field Friday morning and discovered the remains and established a crime scene, police said.

The discovery left a solemn feeling as complete strangers sympathized with the family.

“I’m a service member and to just know that it took them that long to find the body and know that it was right there, it’s just scary,” said Nykeria Edwards.

Both Helman and Edwards say they feel remorse for the soldier and son who died in a way that no one should.

“I’m glad for the parents and the family members of this soldier,” Helman said.

“I’m so glad for you that you’re able to have some type of closure. I’m so sorry that it happened this way.”

No flowers have been left out in the field, but many bystanders stopped by to pay their respects.

