Dole plant won’t shut down after 230 workers test positive for COVID-19

A mass coronavirus testing event at an Ohio Dole plant revealed that more than 100 employees tested positive for the virus.
Photo Courtesy: MGN ONLINE(KOLO)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio. (WVLT) - A mass coronavirus testing event at an Ohio Dole plant revealed that more than 100 employees tested positive for the virus.

WHIO reported that an additional 100 employees of the Springfield Dole vegetable packaging plant tested positive after a mass testing event last week, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

On Saturday, June 13, health officials tested 829 employees of the plant, revealing about 100 new cases. Before Saturday’s mass testing, around 38 employees had already tested positive.

Health officials first announced 22 cases May 19 and 20, all connected t,o the plant. Fourteen of those positive cases were employees and eight were considered contacts of the employees.

Dole officials releases the following statement last week.

“We are being very proactive and continuing to working closely and collaboratively with Clark County Combined Health District to implement their recommendations to protect the wellness of our employees and the community,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “Of course as an essential business we are striving to get salads to people around the country, but are focused first on providing a safe and healthy workplace for our employees and their respective families.”

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

