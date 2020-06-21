Advertisement

Good Rain Chances Coming Along with A Few Cool Days!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Elliot Wilson:

Other than a few stray showers down near the Brazos Valley we’ll be partly cloudy and dry this evening with temperatures in the upper 80′s to low 90′s until after sunset. From there we dip to the mid 80′s late evening due to some lingering clouds, with clearing skies and morning lows in the mid 70′s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies again for the start of the work week with highs in the low to mid 90′s during the afternoon. A spotty shower or two will be possible during the evening, but coverage will stay low.

A mid-level trough will bring scattered storms to the area Tuesday morning, with rain chances tapering off as we head into the afternoon. The morning rain and clouds will blunt highs a little bit into the upper 80′s. Slight rain chances return on Wednesday for areas down near I-90, but otherwise we’ll be dry for the rest of the week. Highs will stay in the mid 90′s heading into the weekend, except on Friday where we cool off slightly into the mid 80′s.

