Governor Abbott’s Strike Force suspends alcohol permits for five Texas bars

The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas has developed specific guidelines bars and restaurants must follow to safely restart their businesses.

After two nights of Operation Safe Open, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) “found evidence to suspend the permits of five bars.” The businesses issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension are:

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

The Strike Force, Operation Safe Open, “is an effort by TABC agents to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they’re following protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

These requirements include “indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.”

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

To see the guidelines and learn more about the governor’s efforts to reopen Texas, visit open.texas.gov.

Find TABC’s resources for businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic at tabc.texas.gov/coronavirus.

