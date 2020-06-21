Advertisement

Governor supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas

File Photos
File Photos(KWTX)
By REESE OXNER
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) - During shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texans have been able to purchase alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants, including liquor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make the change permanent.

Abbott originally signed a waiver March 18 allowing to-go alcohol sales, in an effort to support struggling restaurants after they closed their dining areas. The waiver was originally to last until May 1, but it was extended indefinitely. Abbott teased that this change could be permanent, tweeting at the time, “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

Abbott again tweeted late Saturday that he supports the idea of extending his temporary waiver. State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, replied, saying that he will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to make it happen, also advocating to allow restaurants to continue selling bulk retail food items to go.

The 87th Texas legislative session begins Jan. 12, 2021.

According to KABB-TV, the Texas Restaurant Association recently submitted a proposal to Abbott’s office, asking to expand the waiver.

Cathy Lippincott, owner of Güero’s Taco Bar in Austin, said its margarita to-go kits were very popular during the beginning of the restaurant shutdowns, but as dining rooms began to reopen, sales dwindled. Now, days could go by without the restaurant selling a single kit.

Under the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission guidelines, restaurants can only serve liquor in manufacturer-sealed bottles and with the purchase of food. For several restaurants, including Güero, this means their drinks are served in do-it-yourself kits, where customers mix the ingredients and liquor together.

Lippincott believes that if mixed drinks were also allowed to be served to go, she could see that being a popular option.

“Restaurants have their signature drink that is measured out in a certain way and tastes a certain way, and people are used to it,” she said. Mixing it themselves doesn’t always have the same effect.

During a recent press conference, Abbott said Texans in their 20s are contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate, speculating that it could be in part because they are going to bars and not social distancing.

Texas again reported a record number of new coronavirus cases Saturday. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the Department of State Health Services, attributed some of the 4,430 new cases to Texans gathering at bars and other social activities. The state’s latest reopening guidelines allow restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and bars to operate at 50% capacity.

Bills passed in the 2019 legislative session, allowed Texas breweries to sell beer to go and gave more restaurants the ability to deliver beer and wine.

Copyright 2020 Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two people were killed in a major traffic accident on State Highway 195

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Killeen PD Traffic Unit is investigating a major crash between a pick-up truck and van Saturday afternoon which resulted in two fatalities.

News

Hewitt mayor orders commercial entities to require face mask coverings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner Mayor issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

Saddiq Granger: Beyond Black and White

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Fundraiser raised funds for Vanessa Guillen's family

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Community mourns death of missing soldier

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant canceled

Updated: 19 hours ago
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

News

BBQ fundraiser for family of Vanessa Guillen draws hundreds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.

News

Community mourns the loss of Fort Hood Soldier

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

News

Beyond Black and White: A Look at Race Relations in Central Texas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
News 10 spoke with five members of the African American community in Central Texas for their perspective on race relations. These are their stories.

News

Beyond Black and White: Linda Lewis

Updated: 22 hours ago