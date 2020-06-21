Hewitt mayor orders commercial entities to require face mask coverings

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner, issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings effective at 12:01 pm. on June 21, 2020.

The order is applicable to “every commercial entity in the City of Hewitt providing goods and services to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy.”

The order states that the Health and Safety Policy “must require, at a minimum, that every employee or visitor to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face covering when in an individual room or area with co-workers or the public or while performing an activity which necessarily involves or is reasonably likely to involve close proximity to co-workers or the public such that six feet of separation is not feasible.”

Commercial entities will be required to develop and post a Heath and Safety Policy. “Failure to develop, conspicuously place, and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Order on or before 12:01 am on June 25, 2020 may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000.00.”

The order refers to a commercial entity operating a restaurant or bars, “do not require a patron to wear a face covering while eating or drinking when the patron was at least six feet away from persons not in his or her party.”

Click link to see the full Order: ORDER OF MAYOR JUNE 2020

