Hewitt mayor orders commercial entities to require face mask coverings

Hewitt Mayor, Charles Turner issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings.
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner, issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings effective at 12:01 pm. on June 21, 2020.

The order is applicable to “every commercial entity in the City of Hewitt providing goods and services to the public must develop and implement a health and safety policy.”

The order states that the Health and Safety Policy “must require, at a minimum, that every employee or visitor to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face covering when in an individual room or area with co-workers or the public or while performing an activity which necessarily involves or is reasonably likely to involve close proximity to co-workers or the public such that six feet of separation is not feasible.”

Commercial entities will be required to develop and post a Heath and Safety Policy. “Failure to develop, conspicuously place, and implement the Health and Safety Policy required by this Order on or before 12:01 am on June 25, 2020 may result in a fine not to exceed $1,000.00.”

The order refers to a commercial entity operating a restaurant or bars, “do not require a patron to wear a face covering while eating or drinking when the patron was at least six feet away from persons not in his or her party.”

Click link to see the full Order: ORDER OF MAYOR JUNE 2020

