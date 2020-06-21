Advertisement

LSU confirms at least 30 football players are in quarantine due to COVID-19

LSU Football Spring Practice
LSU Football Spring Practice(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a report from Sport’s Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, at least 30 LSU football players are in quarantine because they tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have had contact with those who tested positive.

Shelly Mullenix, LSU’s long-time senior associate athletic trainer confirmed the news. However, she did not specify which players have been isolated. No LSU athlete or staff member has required hospitalization and very few have experienced effects beyond mild symptoms. Some of the players have been quarantined after frequenting bars at Tigerland.

However, the good news is that Mullenix is confident that LSU’s facility safety protocols have worked. None of the positive cases have been traced back to workouts within the facility but only contracted in the community. LSU is encouraging all players to remain on campus at the facilities as much as possible and wear a mask if they decide to go out.

Several other major college football programs are dealing with coronavirus.

Clemson had 28 positive tests come back among players and staff on Friday, June 19 and Texas had as many as 13 recently.

Cases have also been reported at Alabama, Houston, SMU, and Florida State.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saddiq Granger: Beyond Black and White

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Governor Abbott’s Strike Force suspends alcohol permits for five Texas bars

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Governor's Strike Force to Open Texas has developed specific guidelines bars and restaurants must follow to safely restart their businesses. After two nights of Operation Safe Open, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) “found evidence to suspend the permits of five bars.”

News

Fundraiser raised funds for Vanessa Guillen's family

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Community mourns death of missing soldier

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant canceled

Updated: 15 hours ago
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

Latest News

News

BBQ fundraiser for family of Vanessa Guillen draws hundreds

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.

News

Community mourns the loss of Fort Hood Soldier

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
The mother of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales said Saturday the skeletal remains discovered Friday morning in Killeen are those of her son, who had been missing since August 2019.

News

Beyond Black and White: A Look at Race Relations in Central Texas

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ke'Sha Lopez
News 10 spoke with five members of the African American community in Central Texas for their perspective on race relations. These are their stories.

News

Beyond Black and White: Linda Lewis

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Beyond Black and White: Vincent Thomas

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Beyond Black and White: James McCoy

Updated: 19 hours ago