Two people were killed in a major traffic accident on State Highway 195

A driver and passenger in van were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Garland (MGM)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -

The Killeen PD Traffic Unit is investigating a major crash between a pick-up truck and van Saturday afternoon which resulted in two fatalities.

The primary police investigation revealed that a Toyota Sienna van was stopped at a stop sign attempting to turn left onto SH 195.

A Dodge pick-up truck traveling on SH 195 was approaching the intersection “when the driver of the Toyota failed to yield-right of way-stop sign to the Dodge and entered the intersection, causing the Dodge to strike the left side of the Toyota.”

The driver and a passenger in the pick-up truck were treated on the scene. Police say, the “Toyota driver, Amanda Dawn Dixon Williams, 40, and the back right passenger, Katie Marie Burch, 15, of the Toyota were pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin at 4:40 p.m.”

Another passenger in the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in stable condition.  

