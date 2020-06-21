Advertisement

Warm and Muggy For Father’s Day with Decent Rain Chances Coming!

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
From Elliot Wilson:

Things are looking pretty good for Father’s Day, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 90′s during the afternoon. A couple spotty showers may pass through late afternoon and early evening but otherwise we’ll stay dry.

We’ll start the work week warm and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 90′s for your Monday. A mid-level trough will pass through the area on Tuesday and bring a few scattered storms for your Tuesday, with highs still managing to get into the low to mid 90′s that day. A few more scattered storms move through Wednesday morning, with only spotty rain chances afterwards as we head into next weekend. Also, the plume of dust crossing the Atlantic is expected to arrive mid-week, so be on the lookout for some good-looking sunsets starting Tuesday night.

