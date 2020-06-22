Close friends remember Gregory Wedel Morales

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Longway never thought that one of the best pictures he took with Gregory Wedel Morales would be the last.

“The fact that me and him stopped to take that picture on the boat, I’m really happy that I have it,” he said.

In the photograph, they were security guards for a boat party on lake Travis in Austin.

In the three years that he knew Morales, Longway says he’ll always remember his quiet kindness at social gatherings.

“He just reminded me as a little school boy that would giggle,” he said.

“I don’t know if he was embarrassed or what but I know he was younger than me so he reminded me of my little brother.”

After being missing since August of last year, authorities found Morales’ remains in an open field in Killeen Friday morning. Officials say foul play is suspected and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

From the shock of the news to complete remorse, friends of the family say they couldn’t imagine what the family is going through.

“I just remember him as just a sweet kid,” said Amy Graham.

“He was very close with his mom and he was always with her. I’m just so sad for her. It’s just so heartbreaking.”

For Longway, he says he lost not just a friend, but a brother.

“He was never angry,” he said.

“He was never a mean person and just easy to get along with. I can’t help but wonder, how did this happen?”

