Coaching runs in the family

Alvin Brooks III and Alvin Brooks
Alvin Brooks III and Alvin Brooks(Alvin Brooks III and Alvin Brooks)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Brooks was the first Black head coach at the University of Houston in any sport, and his son, Alvin Brooks III is currently on the coaching staff at Baylor.

Alvin Brooks is is still coaching, and has for 39 years. A lot of those years were when Alvin Brooks III was growing up. Brooks never thought he’d follow in his dad’s footsteps.

“After games if they lost we were in the gym until literally like 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning because he’ll watch the film over, and then when we get home it’d be basically the same thing. I used to be like man I do not want to do that,” explained Alvin Brooks III.

Despite fighting it and pursuing other career paths, Books eventually caught the coaching bug.

“I called my dad and said I think I wanna coach and my dad said no because he didn’t want be to be coach,” said Brooks.

With the help of his dad, he landed a coaching job at the junior college level. He’s now sixteen years into his coaching career, which has brought him to Baylor. He now two sons, a four and five year old.

“Our oldest son was diagnosed with Austim when we first came to Baylor. He’s non-verbal. We’re doing everything we can right now to help him,” said Brooks.

From growing up a coach’s son, Brooks is doing everything he can to make that experience the best it can be.

“I was a coach’s son, my dad was away a lot of the time. I know what they are going through. My ultimate goal if I’m blessed enough to retire, is to make sure my own kids know me better than the kids that I coach,” explained Brooks.

As far if he hopes his sons become coaches, he says he supports it if that’s what will make them happy. Not just because its family business.

