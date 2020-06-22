Fort Hood asks for information in Vanessa Guillen case

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -

In a video released to social media on Sunday, Fort Hood pleaded for information in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen has been missing since April 22.

Major General Scott Efflandt, III Corps Deputy Commander, posted the video.

“I’m asking for your assistance. Somebody, somewhere out there has the piece of information that we need to bring Vanessa home,” he said.

The social media post also read, “As we all grieve the loss of one soldier, someone out there can help us not to have to grieve for another. If you have information as to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen, call 254-495-7767.”

Efflandt says Fort Hood will keep searching for Guillen.

“We won’t stop this effort until we are successful. And with your help, we can be successful sooner,” he said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered between the Army CID and LULAC.

