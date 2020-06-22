Advertisement

Fort Hood asks for information in Vanessa Guillen case

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen has been missing since April 22
Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.
Vanessa Guillen has been missing for more than 50 days.(Family photo)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -

In a video released to social media on Sunday, Fort Hood pleaded for information in the disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen has been missing since April 22.

Major General Scott Efflandt, III Corps Deputy Commander, posted the video.

“I’m asking for your assistance. Somebody, somewhere out there has the piece of information that we need to bring Vanessa home,” he said.

The social media post also read, “As we all grieve the loss of one soldier, someone out there can help us not to have to grieve for another. If you have information as to the whereabouts of Vanessa Guillen, call 254-495-7767.”

Efflandt says Fort Hood will keep searching for Guillen.

“We won’t stop this effort until we are successful. And with your help, we can be successful sooner,” he said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered between the Army CID and LULAC.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Close friends remember Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
After his remains were found in an open field Friday morning, close friends of Gregory Wedel Morales are shedding light on who he was so his memory will live on.

Your Town

Harker Heights: Vintage church hosts Dadfest for Father’s Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Dozens of fathers and their families went to Vintage Church in Harker Heights as the church held a special “Dadfest” for Father’s Day on Sunday.

News

Governor supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By REESE OXNER
State Rep. Tan Parker also said that he will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to extend to-go alcohol sales past the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Two people were killed in a major traffic accident on State Highway 195

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Killeen PD Traffic Unit is investigating a major crash between a pick-up truck and van Saturday afternoon which resulted in two fatalities.

Latest News

News

Hewitt mayor orders commercial entities to require face mask coverings

Updated: 7 hours ago
Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner Mayor issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

Saddiq Granger: Beyond Black and White

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Fundraiser raised funds for Vanessa Guillen's family

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Community mourns death of missing soldier

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas infant canceled

Updated: 23 hours ago
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday issued an Amber Alert for a one-month-old infant abducted and believed to be in danger.

News

BBQ fundraiser for family of Vanessa Guillen draws hundreds

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Alex Gibbs
The Killeen branch of LULAC Herencia partnered with the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen to host a barbecue fundraiser at East Avenue E in Killeen on Saturday.