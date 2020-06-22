Harker Heights: Vintage church hosts Dadfest for Father’s Day

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of fathers and their families went to Vintage Church in Harker Heights as the church held a special “Dadfest” for Father’s Day on Sunday.

This was the first official event with church members back together for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

The church has been hosting virtual sermons since March due to COVID-19.

Families enjoyed food trucks, music, indoor put-put golf, and many more activities.

All staff and volunteers were required to wear masks and clean all flat surfaces and materials used.

Many fathers in attendance couldn’t help but be proud to see their families and church back together again.

“It’s kinda nice with the change of scenery,” said Matt Pratt.

“It helps a lot with my kids getting to see friends from church that they haven’t seen in a while and we get to do some different activities with the family so it means a lot to me.”

