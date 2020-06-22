Multiple High Rain Chances This Week

From Sean Bellafiore:

The first three weeks of June 2020 have been hot, slightly humid, and almost completely rain-free. After some rain this weekend got us our first measurable precipitation this month, more rainfall is expected over the next week. Overnight thunderstorms moving through the Metroplex will give us some rain this morning that’ll likely dissipate by lunchtime. Left over boundaries could spark a few more isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Expect morning clouds to give way to a bit of afternoon sunshine. High temperatures should reach the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values nearing 100° during the afternoon. Today’s rain chances are near 40% in the morning and 30% in the afternoon. If any rain does form this afternoon, it should start to dissipate as we get closer to sunset. If storms do manage to form, some of them could contain gusty wind and up to quarter-size hail, but the overall severe weather chances are low.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected to form late today well west and northwest of our area and should approach Central Texas very early Tuesday morning. These storms will be on a weakening trend as they move in after 1 AM, but gusty winds and hail is possible with these storms. Tuesday’s morning rain should start to dissipate during the mid-morning, but left over boundaries from those storms are expected to spark more rain during the midday and afternoon hours as a cold front moves toward us. These storms could be a bit on the strong side and could contain gusty winds and hail. Tuesday’s rain chances are near 60% and while there will be some dry time during the day, it may be few and far between. The clouds and the rain should keep temperatures in the mid 80s for afternoon highs. Tuesday’s rain should gradually start to weaken and dissipate as we move through Tuesday evening but more scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe Friday too.

