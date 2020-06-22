COVID 19: 120 new cases, 2 more deaths here, 5,500 statewide

(KWTX) – Public health officials here and around the state were again worrying about hospital capacity Wednesday as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Central Texas rose by 122 to 2,208, two more area residents died of the virus, and the statewide count surged by more than 5,500 to 125,921.

Locally Bell County reported 84 new cases of the virus and McLennan County reported another 52 and a sixth death, a man in his 40s.

Navarro County reported 14 new cases and a fifth death.

The virus has claimed a total of 28 lives in Central Texas including 11 in Bell County, two in Coryell County, one in Hamilton County, one in Hill County, one in Limestone County, the six in McLennan County, one in Milam County, and the five in Navarro County.

The statewide death toll Wednesday was 2,249.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 50,774 active cases of the virus and said 72,898 patients have recovered.

More than 1.8 million tests have been administered statewide, and the virus is present in 242 of the state’s 254 counties.

BELL COUNTY

Bell County reported 903 cases Wednesday.

At least 357 patients have recovered.

The state report, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, rose to 925.

Eleven people diagnosed with the virus in Bell County have died including a Killeen man in his 50s in ICU died who died on April 8, a Temple man in his 60s in intensive care who died on April 6 who died on April 6, a Temple woman in her 80s who had been diagnosed with the virus died on March 26; woman in her 90s who was a resident of West Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on May 30; a resident of Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation whose death was announced on June 3; a woman in her 60s who was a resident of Weston Inn whose death was reported on June 9, a woman in her 70s who was transferred on June 1 from Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation to Scott & White Medical Center died on June 14; two men in their 80s whose deaths were reported on June 17, both of whom were residents of Weston Inn Nursing & Rehabilitation in Temple; a man in his 60s whose was reported on June 19 who also was a former resident of Weston Inn, and a woman in her 50s with underlying conditions whose death was

Drive-thru testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Bell County Fire & Rescue at 100 North Main St. in Nolanville, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Friday through Sunday at the Temple Central Fire Station at 210 North 3rd St.

Appointments are required for screening and may be made online.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued orders Wednesday that direct all businesses to require the use of face coverings by employees, customers, contractors and vendors on premises where physical distancing isn’t possible and “strongly encourage” residents wear face coverings in public places “where it is difficult to maintain social distancing.”

The directives, which go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, recommend against the use of medical masks of N-95 respirators and exempt the use of face coverings while exercising or engaging in other physical activity outside; while driving alone or with passengers from the same household as the driver; while pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment; while in a building such as a bank or engaged in an activity that requires surveillance; while eating or drinking or “when doing so poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk.”

MCLENNAN COUNTY

Fifty two new cases were reported Wednesday in McLennan County, raising the total to 473.

A total of 293 cases remain active, 174 patients have recovered and 556 residents are being actively monitored.

The new cases include seven residents from 11 to 19 years of age, 16 in their 20s, 10 in their 30s, seven in their 40s, eight in their 50s and four in their 60s.

Thirteen patients are hospitalized, six in critical condition.

Nine of the 13 are McLennan County residents.

The virus has claimed a sixth life in the county, a 44-year-old man who died Tuesday in a local hospital.

The man was Hispanic, officials said, and so far this month, the majority of new cases in the county have been in Hispanic communities, Dist. 2 Waco City Councilman Hector Sabido says.

Four of the six McLennan County residents who died after they were diagnosed with the virus were Hispanic, he said.

“In fact, we are seeing now it’s impacting the Hispanic community twice as much as the Caucasians and three times as much as African Americans,” Sabido said.

Dr. Iliana Neumann with the Waco Family Health Center says health officials are seeing 10 times more positive tests in Hispanic communities compared to others and theorize the reason Hispanics are contracting the virus more than other communities is because many are essential workers who have less access to information, live in large immediate families and are seldom able to work from home.

“The reason this community is seeing a huge spike is because they are a big part of essential workers, whether it’s in healthcare or working at restaurants or cleaning facilities or all sorts of other jobs where they are continuously exposed to other people,” Neumann said.

Neumann says studies have shown that less than 20 percent of African Americans and Hispanic workers are able to work from home, which increases their risk of contracting the disease.

Five other McLennan County residents diagnosed with the virus have died including a 66-year-old resident whose death was announced on April 22; a 61-year old McLennan County man whom a neighbor found dead on April 8, and a 46-year-old man with no apparent underlying issues who died June 18 in a Waco hospital,

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Phillip Perry, died of complications from the virus on March 31 and a 69-year-old man died on April 9 at a local hospital.

Waco-McLennan County Health officials are concerned about the pace of the increase in new cases of the virus.

The count didn’t reach 100 until May 20, Mayor Kyle Deaver said during a virtual news conference Wednesday, hit 200 on June 17, topped 300 on June 20 and jumped to 400 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases daily has increased from fewer than 10 in mid-May to more than 200 on Tuesday, he said.

The health district will test all inmates and staff at the McLennan County Jail, officials said.

McLennan County officials don’t plan to issue an order mandating face mask use, leaving the issue to cities, but they are encouraging people to follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The increase in the number of cases hasn’t been traced to “event-related clusters” such as recent protests against police violence, but instead to widespread community spread, Waco Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said, dismissing claims in circulation that suggest wearing face masks can make the wearer ill.

“All science says wearing a mask decreases spread of the disease, saves lives and is in the public’s best interest,” he said.

An order that directs Waco businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks and Waco residents to wear face coverings in public places where physical distancing isn’t possible goes into effect Friday and remains in effect at least until July 7.

“I know this is not popular with many of you,” Deaver said Wednesday.

“We have to follow the science.”

The outbreak has claimed another business casualty in the county.

Jump-N-Place at 7005 Woodway Dr. announced in a Facebook post it’s closing its doors permanently.

The popular 8,500-square-foot indoor play center filled with bounce house inflatables had been closed since April because of the virus.

CORYELL COUNTY

The state reported 322 cases Wednesday in Coryell County, but the county’s latest update from June 22, which does not include Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates or employees, showed 102 cases with 57 recoveries and two deaths.

Several prison units in Gatesville remain locked down because of the virus, which has claimed the lives of a Copperas Cove man in his 70s who died on April 9 at Advent Hospital in Killeen, to which he was admitted on April 2 and a Copperas Cove man in his 60s who was diagnosed with the virus on April 5.

Coryell County Judge Roger Miller issued an extended order Tuesday that calls on residents to comply with state and federal guidance including the use of face masks and authorizing every business, service provider, and organization operating in Coryell County” to retain the right to refuse service to any customer or patron who they feel is not in compliance with the minimum standard health protocols recommended by the DSHS or CDC.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Forty two cases have been confirmed in Limestone County, which has recorded one death.

A Mexia woman in her late 50s to early 60s with underlying health conditions died on March 31 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Mexia after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Eighteen patients in Limestone County have recovered.

OTHER COUNTIES

According to the latest figures Wednesday, Bosque County was reporting 10 cases including four who have recovered; Falls County had 25 cases with six recoveries; Freestone County reported 20 cases with nine recoveries; Hamilton County reported 19 with one death and seven recoveries; Hill County reported 50, with one death and 17 recoveries; Lampasas County had 19 cases with seven recoveries; Leon County reported 19 cases with five recoveries; Milam County reported 73 with one death and 47 recoveries; Mills County had one case and the patient has recovered; Navarro County reported 170 cases, an increase of 14 with five deaths and 97 recoveries; Robertson County had 36 cases with 10 recoveries; and San Saba County had four cases with one recovery.

Walk-up testing will be available in Robertson County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1 at Hearne High School at 1201 West Brown St. in Hearne and at the Pidgeon Center at 351 Cooks Lane in Franklin.

Residents don’t need to have symptoms to be tested, but must provide a current drivers license or photo ID, a phone number and an email address.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.