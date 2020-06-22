Suspect in stabbing that left local woman, 68, dead charged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One of two suspects arrested after a 68-year-old Central Texas woman was stabbed to death in her home has been charged with capital murder.

Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, was in the Bell County Jail Monday.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Charges were pending Monday against a second suspect, whose name has not been released.

Officers responded to the attack at around 9:50 p.m. on June 18 at The Bridge Apartments at 409 South Fryers Creek Circle in Temple.

Rose Davis was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she later died.

