Advertisement

Suspect in stabbing that left local woman, 68, dead charged

Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, was in the Bell County Jail Monday. (Jail photo)
Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, was in the Bell County Jail Monday. (Jail photo)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One of two suspects arrested after a 68-year-old Central Texas woman was stabbed to death in her home has been charged with capital murder.

Christopher Romel Henry, 37, of Killeen, was in the Bell County Jail Monday.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Charges were pending Monday against a second suspect, whose name has not been released.

Officers responded to the attack at around 9:50 p.m. on June 18 at The Bridge Apartments at 409 South Fryers Creek Circle in Temple.

Rose Davis was taken to Scott & White Medical Center where she later died.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump rally highlights vulnerabilities heading into election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEVE PEOPLES and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s return to the campaign trail was designed to show strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before an election that will decide whether he remains in the White House.

National

Did TikTok teens, K-Pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
Inside the 19,000-seat BOK Center in Tulsa, numerous seats were empty. The city fire marshal's office reported a crowd of just less than 6,200 in the arena.

News

Fort Hood asks for information in Vanessa Guillen case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton
Fort Hood released a video on Sunday asking for information in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen.

National

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer
NASCAR two weeks ago said it would ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and venues following a call from Wallace, the series' only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series.

Latest News

News

Close friends remember Gregory Wedel Morales

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
After his remains were found in an open field Friday morning, close friends of Gregory Wedel Morales are shedding light on who he was so his memory will live on.

Your Town

Harker Heights: Vintage church hosts Dadfest for Father’s Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
Dozens of fathers and their families went to Vintage Church in Harker Heights as the church held a special “Dadfest” for Father’s Day on Sunday.

News

Governor supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By REESE OXNER
State Rep. Tan Parker also said that he will file a bill in the upcoming legislative session to extend to-go alcohol sales past the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Crash on local highway leaves woman, 40, girl, 15 dead

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
A crash involving a pickup and a van on a local highway left a woman and a teenage girl dead.

News

Hewitt mayor orders commercial entities to require face masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
Hewitt Mayor Charles Turner Mayor issued an order starting June 20, 2020 to require businesses employees and customers to wear face coverings.

News

Saddiq Granger: Beyond Black and White

Updated: 21 hours ago